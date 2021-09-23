Cop Shares Umbrella With Stray Dogs During Heavy Rainstorm

Over the past few days, heavy rains have flooded the streets of Kolkata, India, leaving humans and animals searching for a safe place in the storm. So it seemed only natural to Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal that he should help out those in need. Last Saturday, Mandal was monitoring traffic at a busy seven-way crossing when he received some unexpected company. Two wet stray dogs spotted him standing in the middle of the street and flocked to him.

Facebook/Sayan Chakraborty

The compassionate cop offered the two dogs shelter under his large umbrella and continued directing traffic. A passerby snapped a photo of the small act of kindness and shared it on social media, touching people from around the world. And the look on the dogs' faces says it all:

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries

Facebook/Sayan Chakraborty