Cop Responds To Burglary Alarm And Finds Shelter Dog Throwing A Secret Party

A few weeks ago, in the early hours of the morning, Jodi Polanksi was awoken by burglary alarm. Cameras at the animal shelter she founded in Arizona, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, had detected motion in the facility’s empty office. “I was shocked and also bewildered,” Polanski told The Dodo. “[Then] I saw the culprit and figured it out pretty quickly.”

Turns out, a husky at the shelter had managed to break out of his kennel and open a door leading into the office. That’s where the treats are kept — and he seemed to know it.

With no one around to stop him, Polanski feared that the dog might open the front door of the shelter and escape. But with free rein of the place and all the snacks at his disposal, the pup decided instead to stick around and throw a “party for one,” as Polanski described it. Little did the dog know, however, that the cops were on the way. Here’s a video the shelter put together showing what happened next:

When the officer arrived, he not only made sure the dog was returned safely to his kennel, he then took the time to clean up the mess he’d made. “I was obviously very relieved the dog was safe, and I was grateful the officer was able to handle the situation so well,” Polanski said. “I went back to sleep and didn't realize the officer had even cleaned the room until the next morning. When I saw that, my first reaction was, ‘Who taught this man to clean?’ Then I felt more immense gratitude for the awesome officers we work with, who always go above and beyond for the animals in our community.”