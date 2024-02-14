Cop Offers Hand Out To Terrified Dog — Then Changes His Life Forever

Last week, police in South Bend, Indiana, received reports of a dog on the loose. A few Good Samaritans had stopped to try to wrangle the pup, but he was too scared to let them to get near. That, however, was not the dog’s only problem. A closer look revealed that his muzzle had been zip-tied shut — an act of cruelty that explained his distrust.

When South Bend Police Officer Stephanie Northcutt arrived to the scene, she took a new approach. Squatting down with an outstretched hand, Northcutt invited the fearful dog to come to her, close enough to receive a pet. From there, they were able to cut him free. Here’s body cam footage of that moment:

Fortunately, the dog appeared to be in good health following his ordeal. But as the rescue was underway, something invisible was happening, too. His rescuer was falling in love. “Officer Northcutt said she knew the moment she laid eyes on the pup that he was the perfect addition to her family,” the South Bend Police Department wrote. She named him Zeus.

A few days after first meeting Zeus, Northcutt announced that she had decided to adopt him herself. Once unable to open his mouth at all, now Zeus is all smiles.

Northcutt has gone above and beyond the call of duty for Zeus by giving him a forever home with her — and it’s not the first time she’s done so for a pet in need. “Zeus is actually the second dog that Officer Northcutt has rescued from a tough situation while on patrol. She joked that [police dispatchers] should stop sending her to animal calls because she will soon run out of room at her house!” the police department wrote.