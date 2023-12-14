Cop Finds An Abandoned Kitten — And It Changes Both Their Lives Forever

Last week, Officer Dontavis Jones of South Carolina’s North Charleston Police Department was volunteering off duty at a local church when one of the parishioners asked him to walk her to her car. It was a simple enough request, but one that would kick off a life-changing series of events.

While Jones escorted the woman to where she'd parked her car, the woman stopped. “She said, ‘Did you hear that?’” Jones told The Dodo. “I flashed my light towards a dumpster — and this little kitten came running. He was crying out for help.” Jones scooped the kitten up in his arms. It seemed he'd been abandoned: “I told the lady I’d take him home for the night,” Jones said.

Later on, Jones brought the kitten to the Charleston Animal Society, expecting that to be the end of their story. But, sure enough, it was far from it.

After the kitten was cleaned up and immunized, a staff member at the shelter brought up an idea. “They said, ‘You should keep him,’” Jones recalled. “I laughed. I’ve never had a pet before.” But then Jones got to thinking.

The little kitten had just one friend in the world — Officer Jones — and it would be just too much to let him down. So, Jones adopted him. “I named him Tabby Rashard Jones,” he said.

Though Jones has only been a cat dad for about a week now, he can’t imagine life without his adorable new companion. “He’s a busybody. He runs all over. He’s been climbing up my Christmas tree. He’s exactly what I needed,” Jones said. “Having him in my life is something I didn’t know I needed.”

The officer’s colleagues have even noticed a change in him as well, meeting little Tabby on a visit to police headquarters. “They said, ‘Damn, Jones, we’ve never seen this side of you. So wholesome,'” Jones said. “I was told to keep up the good work.” And he plans to.