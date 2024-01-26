Construction Crew Calls For Help When They See Shadow Moving Under Tarp

Alone and shivering, a little orange animal recently found himself huddled under a tarp behind Bushland High School in Bushland, Texas. As temperatures edged downward into 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the scared wild animal realized he had nowhere to go. Eventually, the construction crew working behind the school noticed the animal’s distinct shadow beneath the tarp. Who was under there? Concerned school safety personnel eventually got in touch with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Soon, help was on the way.

Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Arriving at the scene, Wild West Wildlife executive director Stephanie Brady recognized the animal as a gray fox. Clad in sneakers and armed with a catchpole, net, and welding gloves, Brady and her assistant prepared for a difficult rescue. “I was thinking it was going to be a foot chase,” Brady told The Dodo. “I knew I had one chance to grab him.” In one swift motion, Brady grabbed the fox from her side of the tarp. Then, she slowly shimmied him into the net waiting on the other side.

Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

You can watch a video of the rescue here:

Alarmed, the finicky wild fox tried to get away, reasonably wary of humans. Later, warming up at Wild West Wildlife, the fox enjoyed snacking from the safety of his temporary enclosure.

Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center