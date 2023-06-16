Company's 'New Employee' Steals Lunches During His First Day On The Job

This week, an installation crew from American Plate Glass was out on a job site in New Hampshire when an unexpected "new employee" decided to join their ranks. He’d shown some admirable initiative, yes — but his work ethic left more than a little to be desired.

Business owner Mindy Stark Scott was back at the office when she got a FaceTime call from one of her employees at the site. He’d called to let her know that a would-be crew member had commandeered their work vehicle, streaming video of the scene to Scott. “I say, ‘Is that a bear? Is that a freaking bear?’” Scott told The Dodo. “None of us could believe a bear was lounging in the truck.”

With one arm cooly resting out the window, the bear appeared to have taken on a supervisory role, keeping a watchful eye the operation — but it was all a ruse. In reality, he was stealing the workers’ lunches he'd found inside the cab.

“There were two lunch boxes sitting between the seats,” Scott said. “The bear popped the top off and pulled out a bag of nuts and berries. He sat there until they were almost gone.” During his first day on the job, the bear had committed among the worst of workplace faux pas. Eventually, with a few waves of their hands in front of the truck, the real employees were able to shoo the bear away without incident. “He jumped out of the truck and went about 50 feet away and took a nap,” Scott said. “My crew continued to work for the day. The bear was like, ‘Thanks for the snacks.’”