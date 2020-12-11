4 min read

Woman Finally Figures Out Why Clock Is Always Wrong

“No guilt from her whatsoever" 😹

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/11/2020 at 3:34 PM

Ever since she was a kitten, Willow has always been super curious about every single thing around her. 

“She jumps in an open cupboard or drawer and hides in shopping bags or any bag really,” Michelle O'Connor, Willow’s mom, told The Dodo. “If you remove her she meows in a temper tantrum. She’s always doing things she shouldn’t be like chasing the dog so she’s affectionately known as twat cat.” 

cat looking in the mirror
Michelle O'Connor

If it’s in the house, then it’s fair game for Willow to claim it as her own and explore the heck out of it. Even if there’s something her family thinks she can’t get to, Willow always finds a way. 

cat in a bag
Michelle O'Connor

Over the past few months, O'Connor noticed that a clock hanging on the wall has been wrong. Even after fixing it, it always ended up wrong again, and she wasn’t sure what was going on with it. She just assumed it was probably broken. 

“The clock was wrong at the start of November so I changed the batteries,” O'Connor said. “I noticed it was wrong two weeks later so I changed the battery again.” 

O'Connor was ready to accept that the clock was just always going to be wrong — until her daughter discovered the cause. 

It turns out that, of course, the culprit was Willow. She’d been reaching up and swatting at the hands on the clock, causing the whole thing to always be wrong, and she was not at all happy when she was finally caught. 

“My daughter caught her red-handed and sent me the film,” O'Connor said. “No guilt from her whatsoever. She just meowed in temper when she was stopped.” 

cat in closet
Michelle O'Connor

Changing the hands on the clock had become one of Willow’s favorite games, and she definitely wasn’t happy about being stopped. Now, if she ever wants to play with the clock again, she’s going to have to be very sneaky about it, because her family is watching for it now. 

“So far I haven’t seen her do it again,” O'Connor said.

You can follow Willow on Instagram

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Cats (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Cats (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
Plush Chirping Bird Toy

Plush Chirping Bird Toy

Amazon
$5
Shop at Amazon
Cat Grass Kit

Cat Grass Kit

Amazon
$17
Shop at Amazon
Tree Cat Condo

Tree Cat Condo

Amazon
$119
Shop at Chewy
Cat Leash And Harness Set

Cat Leash And Harness Set

Chewy
$15
Shop at Etsy
Cat Bridge

Cat Bridge

Etsy
$145
Shop at Amazon
Collapsible Pet Travel Bowls

Collapsible Pet Travel Bowls

Amazon
$7
Shop at Chewy
Active Space Ball Cat Toy

Active Space Ball Cat Toy

Chewy
$5
Shop at Amazon
Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

Amazon
$20
Shop at Chewy
20-Inch Cat Tree

20-Inch Cat Tree

Chewy
$23
Shop at Litter-Robot
Modern Cat Pyramid

Modern Cat Pyramid

Litter-Robot
$189
Shop at amazon.com
Plush Cat Sill

Plush Cat Sill

$27
Shop at Amazon
Window Cat Bed

Window Cat Bed

Amazon
$20
Shop at Amazon
Interactive Laser Toy

Interactive Laser Toy

Amazon
$27
Shop at Amazon
Holiday Roller Toy

Holiday Roller Toy

Amazon
$14
Shop at Amazon
Hummingbird Squeaker Toy

Hummingbird Squeaker Toy

Amazon
$14
Shop at Amazon
Ripple Rug Toy

Ripple Rug Toy

Amazon
$46
Shop at Amazon
Mega Kit Cat Condo

Mega Kit Cat Condo

Amazon
$47
Shop at Chewy
Colorful Springs Cat Toy

Colorful Springs Cat Toy

Chewy
$3
Shop at Chewy
Refillable Catnip Toy

Refillable Catnip Toy

Chewy
$4
Shop at Amazon
Automatic Pet Fountain

Automatic Pet Fountain

Amazon
$27
Shop at Chewy
Robotic Mouse Toy

Robotic Mouse Toy

Chewy
$10
Shop at Amazon
Cat Canopy Shelves

Cat Canopy Shelves

Amazon
$50
Shop at Amazon
Colorful Cat Tunnel

Colorful Cat Tunnel

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Outdoor Cat Enclosure

Outdoor Cat Enclosure

Amazon
$70
Shop at Amazon
53-Inch Cat Tree

53-Inch Cat Tree

Amazon
$62
Shop at Amazon
Electric Flopping Fish Toy

Electric Flopping Fish Toy

Amazon
$13
Shop at chewy.com
Sponge Soccer Balls

Sponge Soccer Balls

$5
Shop at Chewy
Variety Toy Pack

Variety Toy Pack

Chewy
$19
Shop at Chewy
Bird Teaser Toy

Bird Teaser Toy

Chewy
$3
Shop at Chewy
Holiday Cat Tracks Cat Toy

Holiday Cat Tracks Cat Toy

Chewy
$10
Shop at Chewy
Fabric Teaser Cat Toy

Fabric Teaser Cat Toy

Chewy
$4
Shop at Cat Person
Bone & Joint Goodness Blend

Bone & Joint Goodness Blend

Cat Person
$16