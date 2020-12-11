4 min read Woman Finally Figures Out Why Clock Is Always Wrong “No guilt from her whatsoever" 😹

Ever since she was a kitten, Willow has always been super curious about every single thing around her. “She jumps in an open cupboard or drawer and hides in shopping bags or any bag really,” Michelle O'Connor, Willow’s mom, told The Dodo. “If you remove her she meows in a temper tantrum. She’s always doing things she shouldn’t be like chasing the dog so she’s affectionately known as twat cat.”

Michelle O'Connor

If it’s in the house, then it’s fair game for Willow to claim it as her own and explore the heck out of it. Even if there’s something her family thinks she can’t get to, Willow always finds a way.

Michelle O'Connor

Over the past few months, O'Connor noticed that a clock hanging on the wall has been wrong. Even after fixing it, it always ended up wrong again, and she wasn’t sure what was going on with it. She just assumed it was probably broken. “The clock was wrong at the start of November so I changed the batteries,” O'Connor said. “I noticed it was wrong two weeks later so I changed the battery again.” O'Connor was ready to accept that the clock was just always going to be wrong — until her daughter discovered the cause.

It turns out that, of course, the culprit was Willow. She’d been reaching up and swatting at the hands on the clock, causing the whole thing to always be wrong, and she was not at all happy when she was finally caught. “My daughter caught her red-handed and sent me the film,” O'Connor said. “No guilt from her whatsoever. She just meowed in temper when she was stopped.”

Michelle O'Connor

Changing the hands on the clock had become one of Willow’s favorite games, and she definitely wasn’t happy about being stopped. Now, if she ever wants to play with the clock again, she’s going to have to be very sneaky about it, because her family is watching for it now. “So far I haven’t seen her do it again,” O'Connor said.