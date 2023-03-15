Clever Pup Waits For The Perfect Moment To Pull Off Brazen Store Robbery

This clever little dog has mastered the art of the sneak — and he’s using those powers in the pursuit of free treats .

The other day, store owner Marisa Guimarães was cleaning up in the back room of her small market in Brazil when she heard a familiar sound. At first, it sounded as though a customer had walked in and picked up an item to buy.

“I heard a noise, like from a package of snacks,” Guimarães told The Dodo.

Yet when Guimarães walked out to greet the customer, there was no one there. Had she been hearing things? Curious, Guimarães decided to review the store’s security camera footage.

This is what she saw: