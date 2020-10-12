Clever Dog Carries His Bowl To The Couch So He Can Eat While Comfy

Sure, eating food from a bowl on the floor is fine for most pups — but Murphy's dining preference is a little different.

One day, about two years ago, Murphy had a breakthrough. His family had filled his dog bowl in the kitchen, like always, before settling in the other room to watch TV as they ate their own meals.

Suddenly, the dog decided to join them — acting like it was no big deal.

"My daughter and I were sitting at opposite ends of the couch eating our dinner when he brought his bowl in and hopped between us, gently placed it down and began to eat," Audrey Waito, the dog's owner, told The Dodo.

Murphy's done the same thing ever since.