Clever Dad Does Nicest Thing For Hummingbird During Winter Freeze

No matter how low the mercury dips in the coldest season of the year, there’s no winter freeze the warmth of human kindness can’t begin to thaw. Just ask this happy hummingbird.

This week, TikTok user sarahissorry shared the sweet story of her dad’s loving gesture for hummingbirds who visit his backyard feeder in Seattle. In recent days, a cold snap descended upon the region, turning the sweet nectar inside the feeder to ice — and that meant the hummingbirds who come to dine there couldn’t get their fill. One bird seemed to know who to alert to the situation. “A hummingbird hopped back and forth to the door we were standing by. We think he was asking for help,” sarahissorry wrote. Fortunately, with a bit of ingenuity, sarahissorry’s dad found a simple solution to the hungry hummingbird’s problem:

