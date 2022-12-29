Clever Dad Does Nicest Thing For Hummingbird During Winter Freeze
Kindness for the win 💕
No matter how low the mercury dips in the coldest season of the year, there’s no winter freeze the warmth of human kindness can’t begin to thaw.
Just ask this happy hummingbird.
This week, TikTok user sarahissorry shared the sweet story of her dad’s loving gesture for hummingbirds who visit his backyard feeder in Seattle.
In recent days, a cold snap descended upon the region, turning the sweet nectar inside the feeder to ice — and that meant the hummingbirds who come to dine there couldn’t get their fill. One bird seemed to know who to alert to the situation.
“A hummingbird hopped back and forth to the door we were standing by. We think he was asking for help,” sarahissorry wrote.
Fortunately, with a bit of ingenuity, sarahissorry’s dad found a simple solution to the hungry hummingbird’s problem:
By adding a candle warmer beneath the feeder, powered with a string of electrical cords, the nectar inside was once again ready to be enjoyed. And it was.
“Now about 7 [hummingbirds] have been feasting all morning,” sarahissorry wrote.
And just like that, in the dead of winter, kindness prevailed. The birds’ full bellies are proof.