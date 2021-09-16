Clever Cat Lures Dog Into Crate So He Can Get Some Alone Time

Ever since Milo wandered into Erika Longo’s apartment as a stray, the 5-year-old tabby has enjoyed life as an only pet. But a year ago, everything changed when his mom brought home a golden retriever puppy named Beckham. The rescue cat is used to being spoiled by his mom and always gets his way. “He has a very big personality,” Longo told The Dodo. “He prefers the expensive, higher-quality things in life.”

Instagram/ mr.milothechonk

So when an excitable puppy suddenly appeared, Milo wasn’t happy about having to share his mom’s attention. “He did not like him when we first brought Beckham home, and it’s taken about a year for him to get used to him,” Longo said. “Milo cuddles up to him occasionally, and [Beckham] will lick him. Other times, Milo gets annoyed with our dog and will swat at him." "It’s a love-hate relationship,” she added.

Instagram/mr.milothechonk

The pup doesn’t seem to care what his cat brother thinks of him — he just wants to be near him. “Beckham absolutely adores and loves Milo,” Longo said, “and always wants to play or cuddle with him.” Last April, Longo started crate training Beckham. And that’s when the clever cat came up with a plan to get rid of his baby brother — at least temporarily.

Whenever Milo is annoyed with Beckham, he goes and sits in the dog crate. Since Beckham always wants to be close to Milo, he follows him into the crate. Milo then pulls a switcheroo, quickly exiting the kennel.

TikTok/mrmilothechonk

“[He] usually stands at the opening of the crate for a little bit just staring at Beckham,” Longo said. “Sometimes, he partially shuts the door with his nose or paw. After that, Milo usually comes over to me wanting pets.”