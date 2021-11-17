Chubby Squirrel Is Full Of Seeds And Regret After Getting Stuck In Bird Feeder
His tummy betrayed him.
This plump, food-loving squirrel apparently isn't one to deny his tummy what it wants.
Recently, however, that landed him in quite a jam.
The other day, rescuers from the RSPCA in England were called to the scene of the squirrel’s sneaky snack-time predicament.
Evidently, the fluffy-tailed local had decided to help himself to the contents of a “squirrel-proof” bird feeder, where he gorged with reckless abandon. Unfortunately, when it came time to exit the scene of the crime, he’d gotten too pudgy to escape.
By then, the squirrel was full of both pilfered nuts and, from the looks of it, some pretty deep regret.
Thankfully, he wasn’t stuck for long.
Using some wire cutters, the rescuer carefully cut the bars of the squirrel's little self-made prison cell. All the while, the squirrel looked on helplessly, wondering, perhaps, how he'd let his appetite lead him into such a tight spot.
In the end, the squirrel and his full belly were released from the spot safe and sound, reported the RSPCA:
"Luckily we were able to set him free, with only his pride harmed!"