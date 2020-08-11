2 min read NYC Squirrel Caught On Film Devouring A Slice Of Pizza The heart wants what it wants 🍕🍕🍕

The other day, while walking near his home in New York, Sheyne Lee Benoit spotted a love affair for the ages underway on the stoop of a building. The characters in this heated romance? A chubby squirrel and a dearly beloved slice of pizza.

Sheyne Lee Benoit

How the squirrel and slice of pizza found each other is anyone's guess — but it was obviously love at first sight. As Benoit looked on from afar, the squirrel dug into that alluring slice, exhibiting not an ounce of shame that anyone might be watching.

Here's footage of that unforgettable moment (SFW):