Chubby-Faced Trash Thief Bungles His Getaway After Getting Stuck In Bin

It must have seemed like a foolproof plan and that no one would be any the wiser. Just sneak inside a trash can, feast on discarded food therein and make a clean getaway.

But for one chubby groundhog, that last step proved easier said than done.

A video has been making the rounds on TikTok showing the moment a passerby happened upon the plump, wild rodent in the throes of quite a predicament. Evidently, after pillaging the garbage bin via a hole in the lid, the groundhog suddenly found himself unable to fit through it on his way back out.

He'd gotten stuck. But fortunately, he also got a helping hand.