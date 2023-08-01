Chubby-Faced Trash Thief Bungles His Getaway After Getting Stuck In Bin
He knows he messed up.
It must have seemed like a foolproof plan and that no one would be any the wiser. Just sneak inside a trash can, feast on discarded food therein and make a clean getaway.
But for one chubby groundhog, that last step proved easier said than done.
A video has been making the rounds on TikTok showing the moment a passerby happened upon the plump, wild rodent in the throes of quite a predicament. Evidently, after pillaging the garbage bin via a hole in the lid, the groundhog suddenly found himself unable to fit through it on his way back out.
He'd gotten stuck. But fortunately, he also got a helping hand.
Lesson learned? Maybe not.
A few days after posting the clip above, the same TikTok user returned with an update. The groundhog (or another like him) had come back.
This time, however, the getaway went much smoother.
Judging from the holes that appear to be gnawed into several of the trash can lids, these bins seem to be regular targets of groundhog-based thefts. Though hardly an ideal situation, it’s reassuring to know that the plumper among them can still find a helping hand when they need it.