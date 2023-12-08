Christmas Comes Early For Bear Who Found A Giant, Inflatable Reindeer

With Christmas fast approaching, the smells, sounds and sights of the season are certainly hard to miss — especially as many front yards are filled with elaborate holiday decorations. But people aren’t the only ones who might pause to appreciate them. Just ask Donna Hargett. A couple of years ago, she spotted this scene in her California neighborhood — a playful bear absolutely going to town on someone’s giant, inflatable reindeer:

Rudolph didn’t stand a chance. But Hargett’s neighbor isn’t alone. Bears’ uncanny interest in inflatable reindeer is a phenomenon that Dave Lester of Nevada knows all too well, too. Last year, the same thing happened to him.

Dave Lester

"No amount of CPR or duct tape could revive him," Lester said at the time. "RIP Rudolph. He was only 2 years old." Lester’s security camera had caught the whole incident on video:

This year, sure enough, it happened yet again — this time in Florida. But with one key difference. Rather than target an inflatable, this bear set his sights on some rigid, illuminated reindeer decorations, one of which he apparently decided to take home with him: