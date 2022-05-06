'Feisty' Trio Of Chihuahua Best Friends Are Looking For A Home Together

Chico, Daisy and Mitch were found living in a caravan with a bunch of other Chihuahuas and were promptly taken in by the RSPCA. The trio was incredibly nervous when they first arrived at the shelter, and it’s taken staffers months to build their trust. They’ve become so much more confident and affectionate as time has gone by, but the one big thing that hasn’t changed is their love for each other. Chico, Daisy and Mitch are best friends and can’t stand being apart from each other. They’re incredibly bonded, and now their rescuers are hoping to find them the perfect forever home together.

“When Chico, Daisy and Mitch arrived they were under-socialized and very scared of people,” Tiffany Saunders, the kennels supervisor at the RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal Centre, said in a press release. “It’s taken us time to bring them out of their shells but now we’re really getting to know who they are as individuals. They may be small but they’re certainly mighty, and they each have their very own personality, but have one thing in common — their love for each other! We really want to keep this trio together so we’re hoping for a miracle: to find a special someone willing to take them all on!”

So far, there’s been a lot of interest in the trio, but the shelter hasn’t been able to find their perfect match just yet. Their rescuers describe them as feisty, and they need a family who can handle each of their specific needs. “Daisy is certainly the boss of the group,” Saunders said. “She is also the most cautious around strangers and will make you work for her love. She absolutely loves long walks and enjoys chasing Mitch around in the paddocks. Once she trusts you, she adores cuddles and is very affectionate. Chico is the most independent of the three; he’s happy doing his own thing and likes to mooch around and go for a good sniff. However, he loves to cuddle up to his pals at bedtime and gets quite stressed if he can’t be with them. Mitch is quite timid but is a real lap dog once he knows you. Initially, he had to be carried out on walks but he is slowly learning that walks can be fun! He is a bit of a pig and will try to steal Daisy’s dinner so you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled at mealtimes.”

These Chihuahuas are hoping to find a quiet home with experienced dog owners who can dedicate time to getting to know each of the three and help them adjust to their new life. They’d ideally like a home where there are minimal visitors, no other dogs, and space for them to retreat to whenever they’re feeling nervous or overwhelmed. They’ve been through a lot, and now they just want somewhere peaceful with people who love them where they can all relax together and be themselves.

“It took us some time to build bonds with this little group but, now [that] we have, they’ve shown how loving they are,” Saunders said. “But we know that any new owners will have to work hard to gain this trust.” It may take some time to find the right fit for these three, but their rescuers refuse to settle and are willing to wait. The perfect family to adopt all three of them is definitely out there somewhere.

“We appreciate that taking on one dog is a big responsibility so taking on three is a huge ask but we really don’t want to separate this trio,” Saunders said. “We hope there is someone out there who will be the perfect match for Chico, Daisy and Mitch.”