Neighborly Crows Warn Woman's Chickens Of Danger — And She Can't Believe Who She Sees

Analyse Vandermay-Baldwin has 14 backyard chickens, and they have a pretty great life. They run around the yard together during the day and have their own chicken run they can flock to for protection whenever they need it. Vandermay-Baldwin loves her chickens and does what she can to ensure they’re always safe, and luckily, she has some additional help in that area: the local crows. “We have a murder of crows that live in our neighborhood, and we always see them around,” Vandermay-Baldwin told The Dodo. “We feed them snacks from time to time.”

The crows are always looking out for each other, and whenever there’s danger nearby, they call loudly to each other as a warning. They often do this right above where the chickens hang out, and apparently, the chickens have been listening. Recently, Vandermay-Baldwin was outside when she noticed all of the chickens run for cover. They were hiding in their run, safe and sound, as the crows called to each other overhead, and she realized it was their danger call. The chickens smartly listened to their crow friends and kept themselves hidden as Vandermay-Baldwin looked around and quickly figured out where the danger was.

“Two hawks were sitting in a nearby tree looking directly at the chicken run,” Vandermay-Baldwin said. “The chickens stayed in hiding for about one hour until both hawks had given up and flew away.”