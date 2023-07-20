Dog Tries To Befriend A Chicken And It Does Not Go As Planned

Ivy has always been the most popular dog in her whole neighborhood. Her neighbors call her mom, Samantha Salvatore, to ask to take her on puppy playdates, and kids hug her through the fence on their way to and from school. She loves everyone she’s ever met — but recently, she met someone who wasn’t so sure about her.

One of the family’s neighbors happens to have a bunch of chickens, and Ivy can see them through the fence. She would sometimes wander over to observe and say hi but had never actually met any of them face to face.