Dog Tries To Befriend A Chicken And It Does Not Go As Planned
She was in for a big surprise 😂
Ivy has always been the most popular dog in her whole neighborhood. Her neighbors call her mom, Samantha Salvatore, to ask to take her on puppy playdates, and kids hug her through the fence on their way to and from school. She loves everyone she’s ever met — but recently, she met someone who wasn’t so sure about her.
One of the family’s neighbors happens to have a bunch of chickens, and Ivy can see them through the fence. She would sometimes wander over to observe and say hi but had never actually met any of them face to face.
Then, one day, one of the chickens hopped over the fence.
Ivy was so excited to meet a new friend and tried to be totally chill about it — but ended up being totally bonkers instead.
Ivy tried to say hi to her new friend until the chicken lunged at her, and Ivy’s face said it all. After that, the encounter was a little chaotic.
“The chicken chased Ivy, Ivy ran, the chicken stopped and Ivy looked at me panting,” Salvatore told The Dodo “Ivy then ran circles around the chicken but would lay down and stare at it, this time from a distance! The encounter ended when I picked up the chicken, that pecked at me and bit me, and put it back over the fence. The only thing that got hurt was me!”
Once the chicken was back in the yard, Ivy acted as if she’d handled that encounter flawlessly. Unfortunately for her, though, the photos tell the true story.