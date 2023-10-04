‘Check Engine’ Light Leads Mechanics To A Jaw-Dropping Discovery

The other day, a Ford Focus pulled into the lot of Florida’s Beach Automotive Group. The driver reported that his “check engine” light had come on, so he’d decided to bring the vehicle in for service. But, it turns out, the car’s issue went beyond a simple mechanical problem. Popping the hood, technicians at the repair shop saw this:

There, curled up within the vehicle’s engine compartment, was a giant snake — an 8-foot-long albino boa constrictor. The driver, who doesn’t own a snake, was completely unaware that he’d been driving around with a scaly stowaway.

“We were shocked,” mechanic Matt Trudeau told The Dodo. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years and have never seen anything like it.” Resolving this particular engine issue, however, would take more than a tool and some elbow grease.

To avoid causing an injuries to the snake, Trudeau and his colleagues enlisted the help of local snake catcher Russell Cavender. He was shocked, too. "I have found many many things underneath the hood of cars [...] but never an 8 foot albino boa constrictor," Cavender wrote. "I’d say a pretty interesting morning!" Fortunately, he was able to extract the snake without incident.