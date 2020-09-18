3 min read Cats See Family Drawing With Chalk And Decide They Want To Play Too “They were covered almost immediately.”

Tage and Tali have always loved rolling around on the back patio whenever their family is hanging out outside. When they’re not allowed out for whatever reason, they definitely make their displeasure very known.

Rodger Sherman

Recently, the family decided to cover their back patio in chalk drawings. They kept Tage and Tali inside as they worked on the creations, even though the pair desperately wanted to be involved. Finally, the chalk masterpieces were completed and everyone was very proud of their work. They let Tage and Tali out once they were done — and both cats immediately decided the chalk drawings needed a little something extra.

Rodger Sherman

“They were crying at the screen while we chalked the patio, so when we were done we let them out,” Rodger Sherman told The Dodo. “They were covered almost immediately.” Tage and Tali instantly began rolling all over the chalk drawings, smudging them and covering themselves with bright colors in the process. The family couldn’t help but laugh at their rainbow-colored cats happily rubbing themselves all over their creations.

Rodger Sherman

Most of the drawings actually managed to stay intact, but the rainbow definitely got spread around a bit. No one minded, though. The cats were just trying to make some small improvements to the art. Once the pair were done and completely covered in chalk, they realized there was suddenly something a little different about themselves.

Rodger Sherman

“Tage was entirely unfazed but Tali was confused a bit and realized her mistake pretty quick,” Sherman said.

Rodger Sherman