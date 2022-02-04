Cats Will Only Drink Water Out Of The Fanciest Bowl Imaginable

Sox and Phoebe have always been a little bit extra. They had a cat fountain they loved drinking from until one day they got bored of it. They still drank from their regular bowls, but they also drank from any “fancier” water sources they could find, too. It got their mom thinking — and ended up leading to a wild idea.

“I had a bowl with moss balls that they loved to drink from,” the cats’ mom told The Dodo. “While we know cats prefer moving water, it made me wonder if cats also like to drink from water with plants, which makes sense instinctually to me. I love vivariums and paladariums, and I used to have an aquarium that phoebe loved to drink from. So, I was inspired. I had a bunch of aquarium stuff laying around and figured I’d just throw it together.”

Sox and Phoebe’s mom decided to make them the fanciest cat pond the world had ever seen. It only took her about a day to put it all together and then a week to make sure it was absolutely perfect. It was actually a fairly simple project that she hoped would bring endless joy to her cats who adored fancy drinking options.

“All I did was take a storage bin and add an aquarium filter,” the cats’ mom said. “I decorated with rocks and plants. This isn’t really a new idea — people keep fish in tank setups like this — I just gave it a new purpose. The goal is a healthy ecosystem that enriches my cats.”

She of course made sure that every plant and item in the pond was cat-safe. The pond includes chia, cat-safe orchids, cat grass, a spider plant, moss, rosemary and some flowers. She spent time on all the little details. Finally, the pond was ready, and she presented it to her cats, who quickly fell in love with it.

“The cats loved it immediately,” the cats’ mom said. “It’s like they knew it was for them. They’ve been drinking exclusively from there since I've set it up. Sox literally slurps from there. I even got a robot fish that Phoebe likes to play with.”

Now that they have the fanciest drinking option in the whole world, Sox and Phoebe simply won’t drink from anywhere else. They love their new cat pond so much. It has everything they could ever want from a drinking bowl — so why would they ever go back?