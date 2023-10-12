Guy Discovers His Cat Has A Weird Favorite Way Of Being Pet

Nola is a cat who knows what she wants, and she’s never been shy about asking for it. One of her favorite things in the world is being scratched by the people she loves — whether that’s with their hands or literally anything else. “We discovered that Nola likes being scratched by basically anything, which sent us down a path to discover if there was anything she didn’t like being scratched by,” Hipyo Plants, Nola’s dad, told The Dodo.

So far, they’ve tried scratching her with a lint roller, a gaming keyboard, a broom handle, Dad’s beard and many more. Nola has a favorite method, though: rocks.

“I make a lot of terrariums, so I had some rocks lying around that I collected,” Nola’s dad said. “One day I tried scratching her with one. Immediately, she meowed for more and started purring like an engine. This led us to try coarse rocks, smooth rocks, jagged rocks — the whole nine yards. She likes ALL of them, but she loves lava rock the most because it brushes her out really well.”

After all of that trial and error, Nola’s parents finally found her all-time favorite way of being scratched. Luckily, her dad gets new rocks every month, so there’s never a shortage of new rocks for Nola to try out.

“I let her go for a test run with them,” Nola’s dad said. “She LOVES being involved.” Now, Nola demands to be pet by rocks pretty much all the time, and it’s become a well-known aspect of her family’s daily life.

“She will rub against them and flop on the ground on top of them to demand we scratch her with them even more,” Nola’s dad said. “We call our house Nola’s Geology Club because when guests come over, we have them scratch her with a rock to show they are friendly with her. We even made a T-shirt and stickers to commemorate it.” Nola’s favorite thing may be a little unusual, but she doesn’t care. She’s a rock lover for life, and there’s nothing that will ever change that.