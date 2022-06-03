Cat’s Favorite Things In The Entire World Are Milk Carton Freshness Seals

Ollie and Zero may be brothers who were adopted together, but as they’ve grown up, their parents have definitely noticed some key differences in their personalities. “Zero is definitely the troublemaker,” Callie Samuels, the pair's mom, told The Dodo. “He is always ready to play, get into trouble and is very vocal. Ollie is more of the angelic child. While Zero gets into trouble, Ollie sits back and watches with an innocent look on his face. But make no mistake, Ollie can be a little instigator, too. Sometimes I feel like those two are working in shifts to make sure my day is as chaotic as possible.”

Callie Samuels

Ollie’s personality is usually much calmer than Zero’s — except when it comes to freshness seals. One day, Samuels pulled a freshness seal off a new carton of milk and casually tossed it to Ollie. She thought he might enjoy batting it around for a while, and had no idea that she was about to begin a lifelong obsession.

“It was love at first sight,” Samuels said. “Ollie carried it around in his mouth, batted it across the floor and [has] played with it ever since. It's to the point where anytime I take the milk out of the fridge, Ollie runs up meowing, and I have to break the news to him that there won't be a new freshness seal for him every single time.”

While Ollie loves getting new freshness seals, he also keeps all of the old ones, too. He never parts with a freshness seal, and loves growing his collection and storing them in the most random places.

“I'll find freshness seals all around the house now,” Samuels said. “Under couch cushions, on the bed, in my shoes, you name it. It's like he's keeping them stored around the house in case he's ever in the mood to play with one at any given moment.”

While Ollie is insanely passionate about freshness seals, Zero, on the other hand, has never understood the obsession. He loves getting into trouble as much as the next cat — probably more than the next cat — but freshness seals just aren’t his thing, and watching Ollie’s obsession grow and grow has only caused him more confusion.

“Usually when Ollie is playing with the freshness seal, Zero will just sit back and watch,” Samuels said. “If Zero even looks at Ollie while he's playing with his freshness seal, he will growl and pick the freshness seal up in his mouth to guard it.” Even though Zero doesn’t really get it, he doesn’t judge Ollie for his obsession. One likes freshness seals, and the other likes wreaking havoc across the house. They respect their differences and love each other no matter what.