Cat Won't Stop Taunting Dog After Discovering How Invisible Fence Works "They are definitely frenemies."

When Charlie’s parents adopted a puppy named Harley, the 9-year-old cat didn’t agree with their decision. Charlie is normally laid-back and affectionate, but he realized that in order to keep Harley’s puppy energy in check, he’d have to go to war. “They are definitely frenemies,” Melissa Ramsey Coogle, Charlie and Harley’s mom, told The Dodo. “When they are inside, they will play together. Charlie will hop up on a chair or a couch and flick his tail in her face, which drives Harley crazy. Harley will start trying to play with Charlie, who will bop her in the face with his paws over and over.”

Melissa Ramsey Coogle

While Charlie is supposed to be an inside cat, he loves to sneak outside every chance he gets. That's where he discovered a new way to taunt his baby sister. When Charlie escapes the house, Harley believes it’s her job to catch him. The outside yard is her domain, and she's not happy about her cat brother trespassing.

Melissa Ramsey Coogle

Especially since Charlie discovered how to evade the invisible fence surrounding the yard.

Melissa Ramsey Coogle

“[Charlie] runs as fast as he can past the invisible fence boundary and then stops just outside it,” Coogle said. “He will walk back and forth and roll around in the grass just out of reach. Then he will sit down and stare [at Harley], daring her to cross it.” “It’s like he knows exactly what he is doing,” Coogle said.

Melissa Ramsey Coogle

Charlie believes he is superior to his baby sister and does everything he can to let her know it. This drives Harley crazy. “She will follow him around the boundary while he is walking,” Coogle said. “She goes between staring at him and looking back at me as if to say, ‘Aren’t you going to do something about this?'”

Melissa Ramsey Coogle

Harley knows she can’t cross the boundary, so she sits and waits on high alert for Charlie to come within reach. But the cat never does. After a long day of Charlie taunting Harley, the two will eventually make up and snuggle together on the sofa. Even though Charlie never asked for a little sister, she’s made his life so much more exciting — and Charlie loves every second of it.