Cat Won't Stop Sending Her Mom's Coworkers Mysterious Messages

Like many cats, Buffy will only accept attention if it’s on her terms. She’s very loving and sweet and loves hanging out with her mom — but only on her timeline. No one else’s. “If you try to pet her, she’ll duck away and go sit somewhere on her own,” Kate, Buffy’s Mom, told The Dodo. “But once she decides she wants attention, she’s loud about it and becomes the most affectionate cat ever.” Of course, Buffy’s favorite time to try and get her mom’s attention is while she’s working.

When the pandemic started and Kate began working from home, Buffy knew she had to find a way to get involved in her mom’s work routine. She didn’t really want to just hang out and watch her mom work on her laptop all day. She wanted something more active than that — and before long, she found the perfect job for herself.

“She usually sits with me at my desk chair for about 10 minutes per day before she decides she’s had enough and leaves,” Kate said. “But sometimes, she will jump up on my desk and either walk across or sit on my laptop keyboard. I often have Microsoft Teams open for work, so she will end up typing a long string of gibberish and then accidentally step on the ‘enter’ key, which sends the nonsensical message off to my coworkers.”

Buffy is very proud of her involvement in her mom’s job — and all of Kate’s coworkers are pretty big fans of it, too. “My coworkers find it amusing and always respond by laughing or sending her a message back,” Kate said.

If she really wanted to, Kate could probably find a way to keep Buffy from jumping onto her laptop and accidentally sending messages. It’s not hurting anyone, though — and can actually be a great way to boost the office morale.

“It’s funny and it brings a smile to my coworkers' faces,” Kate said. “As long as she is not messing with actual work, it’s harmless fun and could be a turning point in someone’s day. I know if one of my coworkers' cats sent me a message, I’d find it adorable.” Clearly, Buffy deserves to win employee of the month. She’s earned it.