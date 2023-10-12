Cat With Permanent Frown Shocks Rescuers With His Unexpected Personality

When a stray cat named Wilfred arrived at Española Humane (EH) the other day, he instantly stole the staff and volunteers’ hearts. It wasn’t just his round, chunky body and old age that caught their attention — he also had a permanently sad expression that pulled at their heartstrings. “Our whole staff just melted for him,” Mattie Allen, EH’s director of communications, told The Dodo.

Española Humane

The rescued street cat showed up with a deep wound around his neck, which the team quickly got to work cleaning. They gave him an overall checkup, and tests confirmed that Wilfred was positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), which explained the severity of his injury. “The immune system weakens and a cat can become more vulnerable to secondary infections,” Allen said. “That’s likely what happened to Wilfred.” Wilfred’s neck wound was recent, but there were signs that he’d been living on the streets for years — possibly all his life.

Española Humane

“He’s estimated to be about 8 years old,” Allen said. “We think he’s lived on the streets all eight of those years; you can tell from the scars all over him.” His sad expression was fitting for a senior tomcat who’d spent the majority of his life fighting, but his personality didn’t quite match. “Despite living all those years on the streets, he was just the sweetest cat to everyone,” Allen said. “It’s almost like he relaxed in his kennel knowing he was safe in there and that he had the space, comfort and time to recover.” Wilfred spent plenty of time alone in his kennel recovering, but, thanks to his new human friends, he never felt too lonely.

Española Humane

“We have a lot of cats here, but no one could walk past his kennel without saying hi to him,” Allen said. “There was something magnetic about him.” When the infection finally cleared a few weeks later, Wilfred was ready to find his forever home. It didn’t take long for the perfect family to scoop Wilfred up. He now has some dog siblings and the most loving parents he could’ve ever asked for. The staff at EH miss seeing his sad eyes around the shelter, but they’re thrilled that the secretly happy cat finally has the life he deserves. “We all were so in love with Wilfred,” Allen said. “Our purring, sweet, head-booping little boy.”