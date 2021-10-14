Cat Who Works At Animal Hospital Insists On Petting All The Patients

Meet Bea — a cat who knows how to make everyone feel better. Some might even say she has a "healing touch.”

Bea is one of six cats who live and work at Look Ahead Vet in Oroville, California. “The girls are Elfie, Uno, Bea and Peggy, and the males are OJ and Theo,” Crystal Bessmer, a vet tech at the animal hospital, told The Dodo. “They each were brought to us at various times by different clients. They were all found as stray kittens, and most of them had severe injuries.”

The band of rescued cats has become one big family, and are never happier than when they’re together. The cats have free rein over the hospital and play an important role in helping patients and their owners feel better. “It’s a fairly big indoor hospital, so they have lots of room to run and explore,” Bessmer said. “We all care for them throughout the day with love and snuggles, and our clients absolutely adore them. They’ve been very therapeutic for our clients and for us.”

Each cat has their own special job, and Bea the tailless tabby is head of the nursing department. She makes her rounds in the hospital, petting each animal — whether they ask for it or not. “She’s always so curious and so gentle,” Bessmer said. “She loves to walk up to them and often just puts her hand in slowly to check them out. Oftentimes she’ll even pet them.”

“She definitely loves everyone, especially the new kitten, Peggy,” she added. “She’s always been like that, too. She never seems to be afraid of anything either — even the really big farm animals.” You can watch Bea in action here:

Bea may be the nurse cat of the bunch, but all six kitties work each day to make sure the animal hospital runs smoothly. “Theo’s definitely the comforter … he can sense when someone is really sad, and he’ll go and sit on their lap,” Bessmer said. “We call Elfie the head of security because she’s a little spicy and likes to run towards the chaos. OJ is our doorman. He loves to hang out by the door and greet everyone. Uno is our babysitter. She loves to watch puppies and kittens especially and keep an eye on them. Lastly, our new edition, Peggy. She’s still pretty young, so we call her the 'hospital Cat in training' or ‘intern.’”

And when the days are long and hard, the cats give their human coworkers some much-needed support. “We’re all very close to them because we work long hours here,” Bessmer said. “Most of us are here more than we are at home, so we treat them like they’re our own, which basically they are.” And if anyone needs a gentle pet during the day, they know who to come to.