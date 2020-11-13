3 min read Cat Watches Resentfully As Coyote Steals Leftover Halloween Candy So unfair 🤣

Nearly everyone got free treats at John Classe’s house this past Halloween. There is a certain someone, however, who got none at all: Classe’s cat, Nala. And that little snub was recently made all the more tough for her to take.

John Classe

On Halloween, Nala sat quietly by as costumed strangers came to the door and were given tasty handouts — hopeful, perhaps, she might get a share of what remained of that apparently delicious stash. She was wrong. After the holiday passed, Classe left out a bucket of the leftovers on his front porch for delivery drivers to grab as they pleased. Nala could only watch as all those treats slowly dwindled out of reach. Here’s her little face peering out through the front door window:

John Classe

Now, there’s a chance Nala seeing that only humans were grabbing from bucket helped ease the sting of not getting any of the treats herself (it was, after all, people food). But that cold comfort soon vanished. The other night, while Nala looked on helplessly, a coyote came by and helped himself to what she’d been so rudely denied:

Nala, who up to that point had bitten her tongue, would no longer be silent about the treat injustice. Her owner, who’d been sleeping at the time the coyote came by, could hear her lament. “She was making chirping noises and it woke me up,” Classe told The Dodo. “I didn’t realize what was happening on the front porch until the next morning when we checked the footage.” Here's Nala taking out some of her pent-up anger over the matter (probably):

John Classe