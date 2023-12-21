Cat Walks Into Supermarket And Decides He Works There

Meet Oscar — an adorable tabby cat who spends his days making sure the shoppers at his local supermarket feel supported in every way. From generously warming up shopping carts to double-checking customers’ orders, Oscar does anything he can to improve his community’s grocery shopping experience. And the folks in Stowmarket, Suffolk, England, are beyond obsessed with his selfless deeds. “I finally spotted Oscar!” Donna Fisk wrote in a comment on Oscar’s Facebook page. “So many [people were] smiling when they saw him … he, however, was completely oblivious.”

Despite spending most of his time at the store, Oscar’s struck up a healthy balance of work and leisure. When he’s not patrolling the market, he can always be found relaxing at home with his loving mom, Slyvie Nolan, and his other furry siblings. “Oscar is home,” the cat’s family wrote on Facebook. “He does come home every day.”

First-time shoppers may be surprised by Oscar’s presence at the supermarket. But according to his mom, Oscar’s Tesco adventures have been going on for years. “‘He’s been doing this since he was about [1 year old],’” Nolan said in an interview with East Anglian Daily Times. “When I took the dogs for a walk, he would always [follow us to] Tesco.”

Since his very first visit, Oscar’s taken his self-appointed job as Tesco’s lead mascot very seriously. “He was there earlier and was very interested in our shopping,” Nathan Tupper wrote in a Facebook comment.

Whenever he has an especially strenuous shift, Oscar takes a lunch break, during which he prioritizes rest above all. It’s not easy being a working boy, but Oscar’s cat naps help him finish out the day strong.

Oscar is great at making human customers feel valued, but he doesn’t just focus on the people who visit the store. The sweet boy befriends everyone who stops by his favorite market — even those who have wings. The other day, a hungry magpie visited during Oscar’s shift, and the two hit it off instantly.

No matter whom he comes across, Oscar receives daily love as Tesco’s volunteer mascot. And, as much as he loves the attention, there’s only one thing that will always pull him away from the job. “Once I’ve finished my shift … I walk home for food and cuddles from my mummy and daddy,” Oscar’s family wrote on his Facebook.