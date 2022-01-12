Cat's Mom Finds The Best Way To Keep Her Entertained During Work Calls

Georgia’s family adopted her from the Linda L. Kelly Animal Shelter in Maryland back in August. As soon as they saw her, they knew she was meant to be a member of their family. “I took one of my 7-year-old boys with me and told him that we have to look at all the animals, not just a few, before we decide on a family member,” Wendy Bohon, Georgia’s mom, told The Dodo. “He basically ignored me and walked right up to her cage and said, ‘This is our cat and her name is Georgia.’ And, well, now she's our cat and her name is Georgia.”

Wendy Bohon

Georgia settled into her new home right away and immediately became very attached to her mom. She has to be with her pretty much at all times and loves “helping” her while she works. Even though she means well, Georgia’s adventures across her mom’s desk were getting a bit distracting, so Bohon came up with an idea to keep her occupied during work hours.

“My boss suggested that I play her some of the bird videos on YouTube on my second monitor so that she would let me work,” Bohon said. “Well, she didn't really care too much about the birds, but when the snakes came on, she went nuts!” Now, every time Bohon sits down at her desk, ready to work, Georgia waits in front of the second monitor for the snakes to appear — so that she can get to work, too.

“Once she sees the YouTube screen pop up, she starts chirping and meowing and then she watches the snakes, often pawing at the screen or checking under and behind the monitor to see where they went,” Bohon said. “Every time I get up from my desk and go downstairs, she comes with me, and so every time I come back upstairs she knows it's work time, and the snakes are her ‘work,’ so she's ready to go!” Georgia’s work is incredibly important to her — and if her mom doesn’t turn on the snakes in a timely manner, she’ll definitely have things to say about it.

