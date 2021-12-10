Woman Turns Her Back For A Minute, And Her White Cat Turns Pink

Nimbus Macaroni McGonagall was adopted from Rebels Rescue in Tampa, Florida, when he was 10 weeks old, and his life has been one big adventure ever since. He loves going for rides in his cat backpack, hanging out at breweries, meeting new people and, of course, getting into things he shouldn’t.

Emma Lillibridge

Nimbus is an incredibly curious cat and always has to be involved in whatever’s going on, even if it doesn’t involve him. His mom figured there wasn’t much for him to mess up while she was doing her makeup, but unfortunately, she was mistaken.

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids

Emma Lillibridge

Emma Lillibridge, Nimbus’ mom, was doing her makeup one day and was super concentrated on what she was doing when Nimbus decided he wanted to help. Before she even knew what was happening, Nimbus had knocked her expensive blush palette off the table — and quickly turned himself completely pink.

Emma Lillibridge

“It shattered immediately,” Lillibridge told The Dodo. “He started rolling in it right then, so I witnessed the whole thing. Makeup usually isn't his toy of choice, but he'll mess with just about anything.”

Emma Lillibridge

It seems that Nimbus was jealous of his mom’s makeover and wanted one too, and his mission was definitely successful. The white cat was suddenly a lovely shade of pink, and he honestly seemed pretty pleased with himself. “The pink fur did not bother him at all,” Lillibridge said.

Emma Lillibridge