Cat Trapped Outside During Hurricane Ian Begs For Someone To Save Him

When Florida’s record-breaking Hurricane Ian made landfall in September, staying safe was a top priority for everyone — including animals. But not everyone was lucky enough to find shelter. Some were caught in the storm, battling wind gusts of over 100 mph and quickly rising flood waters. Such is the case with one stray cat in Bonita Beach, Florida. The sweet feline had nowhere to turn, so he chose to hunker down on top of an outdoor AC unit, hoping the storm would soon pass.

A video shared by Twitter user Megan Cruz Scavo shows the cat perched on top of the unit, braving heavy rains and flash floods below. In a GoFundMe description, Scavo writes that the cat was “stranded, clinging for life on a neighbor’s AC unit as [the] storm surge rushed in.” Luckily for the cat, Scavo’s boyfriend, Mike, spotted him early on and was determined to save him. The video shows Mike wading through the rushing waters towards the AC unit, before carefully snagging the cat and pulling him close to his body.

With the cat squeezed tightly against his chest, Mike makes his way back to his house for safety. He and Scavo didn’t know who the cat belonged to, if anyone, but they both took a giant sigh of relief once he was safely inside.

Unfortunately for Mike and Scavo, a large part of their house was completely devastated by the time the storm let up. But the cat, who they aptly named Ian, was still in their home. And, given that he didn’t have a collar or any signs of loved ones, they decided that he would stay with them forever.

In the upcoming days, Scavo and Mike will have to face the damages caused by the storm and start rebuilding their home. It’s painstaking work, but they’re thankful to have Ian’s company through it all. And now that he is safe inside with a family who loves him, it’s likely that Ian feels the same way.