Cat Trapped 75 Feet In The Air For Two Weeks Is So Relieved To See Rescuers

Clyde didn’t mean for things to end up this way. But when the indoor cat got spooked, he ran outside before he could think of what to do next. In unfamiliar surroundings, the tabby darted for safety, and ended up somewhere he never expected — at the top of a 75-foot fir tree. Luckily for Clyde, a trained tree climber knew exactly how to help.

Facebook/Canopy Cat Rescue

Tom Otto, who works for Cat Canopy Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to saving cats stuck in trees in western Washington State, heard Clyde’s faint cries from the massive Douglas fir. When Otto finally saw Clyde’s face, he could sense the friendly cat’s relief. “He was really, really happy to see me,” Otto told The Dodo.

Facebook/Canopy Cat Rescue

Clyde had been missing for about two weeks when his devastated family finally realized where he’d gone. They immediately called Otto, and Clyde was safe in their arms soon after. “We are so grateful to have found him,” the rescue organization wrote in a Facebook post about Clyde.

Otto, who has two rescue cats, knows how hard it can be when your beloved pet is in trouble. He was delighted to watch Clyde reunite with his adoring family. “It’s always super awesome to see a family be greeted by a cat that they’ve been missing,” Otto said.

Canopy Cat Rescue

Clyde has been regaining his strength since the ordeal and spending lots of time with his loved ones. Now that it’s all said and done, Clyde surely has a new appreciation for the safety of the ground. And if he ever happens to find himself stuck again, he can rest easy knowing a friendly face will be there soon to help him down.