Cat Transforms Pair Of Boring Old Jeans Into A Trendy Fashion Statement

New jeans that come pre-tattered-up seem to be all the rage these days — distressed denim made to look as though it's been worn and abused for years.

But while some people are willing to pay a premium for these holey clothing items produced in a factory, artist Pablo Rochat devised a way to achieve the same effect with the help of an untrained fashion designer.

This cat.

Using a laser pointer, Rochat and the rambunctious kitty turned trite into trendy with the creation of these custom jeans: