Cat Transforms Pair Of Boring Old Jeans Into A Trendy Fashion Statement
"Made with love" ❤️
New jeans that come pre-tattered-up seem to be all the rage these days — distressed denim made to look as though it's been worn and abused for years.
But while some people are willing to pay a premium for these holey clothing items produced in a factory, artist Pablo Rochat devised a way to achieve the same effect with the help of an untrained fashion designer.
This cat.
Using a laser pointer, Rochat and the rambunctious kitty turned trite into trendy with the creation of these custom jeans:
The jeans turned out remarkably well (if you’re into that sort of style, anyway). In the act of scratching, the cat created some one-of-a-kind apparel. And the best part of all? As one commenter on Rochat’s post put it: The jeans were “made with love.”
This isn't the first time Rochat has employed his cat to create his videos, many of which are bizarre and mind-bending. Here's another, showing the cat pulling off the impossible:
Whether or not Rochat's plans to wear his new jeans around, it's easy to imagine others might take inspiration to have their own cats craft pants in this way. They are trendy, after all.
Now, if only pre-chewed-up shoes would catch on as a thing.