Cat Teaches Herself How To Use iPad So She Can Watch Her Favorite Videos

Digital artist Hannah Lu Anderson often uses her iPad as a creative tool. But, evidently, her use of the tablet hasn’t been lost on someone close to her. Turns out, Anderson’s sweet cat, Artemis, has been observing her. And she’s also been learning.

When she’s not using the iPad for her own work, Anderson sometimes pulls up videos from the internet to keep Artemis entertained — often videos of birds, which she’ll watch with amusement. Somewhere along the way, however, Artemis decided she no longer needed Anderson’s help in the process.

The other day, Anderson was at home with her cat, for whom she set up the iPad, when Artemis debuted an unexpected new skill. Like a tech-savvy whiz, Artemis began navigating the iPad all on her own — swiping the screen with her paws, and scrolling and clicking with her adroit little tongue. "How do you know how to do this?" Anderson is heard asking in a video.

“That was the first time I’d ever seen her do the scroll thing,” Anderson told The Dodo. “I thought it was really silly.” Anderson isn’t entirely convinced that Artemis was fully deliberate in her swiping and clicking — but she did appear to have at least some grasp of the user interface, regardless.