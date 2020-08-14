4 min read Woman Discovers Her Cat's Been Stealing The Entire Neighborhood's Shoes He's stolen more than 80 shoes — and a bathing suit 😂

For years now, Jordan has always loved bringing his mom, Bj Ross, presents. The cat goes out at night exploring and always comes home with something to give to his mom. It’s become his routine, and while his mom doesn’t exactly love it when she finds a snake slithering around her kitchen, she knows Jordan only does it because he loves her.

Bj Ross

This past January, Ross noticed an odd amount of shoes had started showing up in her yard. At first she didn’t think anything of it and would throw them away — until she realized that the shoes were Jordan’s new gift offering.

Bj Ross

For some reason, Jordan’s newest hobby is roaming around his neighborhood in Altoona, Pennsylvania, looking for shoes that people have left outside, and stealing them to bring home to his mom. He brings home anywhere from one to three shoes a night, and even if he can only carry one at a time, he always makes sure to go back to complete the matching set eventually. “We’ve had probably about 80 shoes,” Ross told The Dodo. “Also baseball mitts. Knee and elbow pads. Squeaky toys. And a bathing suit!”

Bj Ross

Curious about Jordan’s nighttime adventures, Ross bought him a GPS tracker and an outdoor camera so she can watch him — and now has video of him proudly arriving home with his presents.

Since Ross now has a huge collection of things that don’t belong to her, she created a Facebook group for Jordan, hoping that maybe some of her neighbors would hear about his thievery and come by to claim their stolen stuff.

Bj Ross

“We have found one owner so far,” Ross said. “He took about six pairs of her shoes! She couldn’t believe it was a cat. She thought her kids misplaced them.”

Bj Ross

If you live in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and happen to be missing some shoes, the mystery has been solved — Jordan definitely stole them.