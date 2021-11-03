Cat Stars In Hilarious Remake Of Iconic T. Rex Scene From 'Jurassic Park'

The results are hilarious.

And when it comes to inserting his beloved cat, Lizzy, into famous movies scenes, Tibo Charroppin does, too.

Charroppin and Lizzy are the forces behind OwlKitty, an online presence specializing in exceptionally well-crafted cat videos. Editing Lizzy into footage from classic films is OwlKitty’s forte.

In OwlKitty’s latest project, Lizzy takes on the starring role in an iconic moment from "Jurassic Park."

And, well, she nailed it: