Cat Stars In Hilarious Remake Of Iconic T. Rex Scene From 'Jurassic Park'
Nailed it 🦖
Life, uh, finds a way.
And when it comes to inserting his beloved cat, Lizzy, into famous movies scenes, Tibo Charroppin does, too.
The results are hilarious.
Charroppin and Lizzy are the forces behind OwlKitty, an online presence specializing in exceptionally well-crafted cat videos. Editing Lizzy into footage from classic films is OwlKitty’s forte.
In OwlKitty’s latest project, Lizzy takes on the starring role in an iconic moment from "Jurassic Park."
And, well, she nailed it:
Producing the video above took about two months, requiring both careful editing and, of course, plenty of treats for Lizzy. (OwlKitty plans to release behind-the-scenes footage showing how the clip was made.)
“The rainy T. rex scene was one that I had been wanting to do for a while but always seemed tricky. Removing the dino was tough, but it was especially difficult to work around the rain and the smoke from the flare,” Charroppin told The Dodo. “But, surprising enough, getting Lizzy to act was the easy part.”
Not unlike Lizzy’s character in the "Jurassic Park" scene, snacks are kind of her thing.
“She’s so FOOD motivated,” Charroppin said.