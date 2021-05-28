2 min read Cat Somehow Manages To Destroy 18 Eggs In A Single Instant He makes it look so easy 😼

If knocking things off of counters was an Olympic event, this cat would win all the medals. And yet he makes it look so easy.

TikTok/@lconsentida

Footage has emerged of the artfully destructive cat in action. In it, he’s seen lounging on a counter near a case of 18 eggs at a market. Though it might seem like a quiet and tranquil scene at first, things oh-so-quickly change. The cat makes sure of that. With one goofy move of his body, the cat somehow manages to send all the eggs crashing to the floor.

Interestingly, why cats seem to enjoy knocking stuff off counters is actually a topic of discussion among feline experts — and they have their theories. But in this case, it might not have been so intentional. The mess he left behind, however, was real either way.