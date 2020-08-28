4 min read Cat Sneaks Out Of The House Every Morning To Visit Her Neighbor "She doesn't officially live here, but she thinks she does."

Ching has lived across the street from Liana Peklivanas for 17 years, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that the two became close. The senior cat decided to make Peklivanas’ place her second home — and, luckily, Peklivanas was happy for the company.

Instagram/gorgeous_ching

“She always came for a fuss but never stayed,” Peklivanas told The Dodo. “But since we went into a very strict lockdown in Spain, she started coming every day, crying at the door.” Ching is loved and spoiled at her home, which she shares with five other cats. But with so many brothers and sisters, things became a little cramped for Ching when lockdown went into effect. Now, early every morning, Ching sneaks over to Peklivanas’ house and meows at the porch door until she gets let inside.

She stays until her owners come to pick her up at night — but even that can’t stop Ching from coming back whenever she wants. “She loves it so much here that she’ll run away from [her dad],” Peklivanas said. “The owner thinks it's amusing that she comes [to get] peace from the other cats. She’s an old lady now after all!”

Instagram/gorgeous_ching

At Peklivanas’ house, Ching's treated like a queen and gets brushed, fussed over and fed special treats. Plus, there’s plenty of space to sunbathe undisturbed. When lockdown restrictions were lifted and Peklivanas started to go back to work, Ching wasn't happy about it. To stop Peklivanas from leaving, she now follows her to the car and hops in as soon as the door opens.

And when Peklivanas returns from work, Ching is always happy to see her. “She always greets us at the gate when we return home," Peklivanas said. "She doesn't officially live here, but she thinks she does."