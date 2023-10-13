Cat Sneaks Into House While Couple's Unloading Groceries And Refuses To Leave

Izzy and her boyfriend had just returned home from grocery shopping when a black cat appeared out of nowhere. As they were trying to bring everything inside, the cat rubbed herself on every bag, giving the couple the hard sell for why they should let her in, too. The couple had never had a pet cat before, and weren’t sure how to proceed. “I don’t know what to do,” Izzy said in a TikTok video. They were afraid the cat would try to sneak in as soon as they opened the door, so Izzy pulled her into her lap to distract her while her partner brought all the groceries inside. She snuggled and petted her new friend, a little in awe of the whole situation.

“I didn’t know what would happen next,” Izzy said. The couple finally managed to get inside, but instead of moving on, the cat stayed. She meowed outside the door until, finally, she managed to get inside.

“She snuck in when we let our guard down,” Izzy said. “She walked in like she pays rent.” The couple left the door open for her, but she just ignored it. Clearly, the cat knew exactly what she wanted. As she started making biscuits on one of their blankets, the couple realized that it was possible they now had a pet cat.

They quickly rushed out to buy all of the supplies their new roommate would need while she took some time to settle in. She seemed so content, as if this was where she’d always been meant to be.

Even though Izzy’s partner has a cat allergy and has never liked them, he has quickly fallen in love with the stray cat who found her way into their life. The couple is taking her to the vet to get scanned for a chip, and if she doesn’t have one, they’re planning on keeping her. Izzy and her partner never intended on acquiring a cat, but now they’re so glad they did.