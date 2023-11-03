Senior Shelter Cat Sits In 'Free' Basket In Hopes Someone Will Take Him Home

Sweet 14-year-old Bud ended up at Putnam Humane Society over the summer after his dad lost his home and could no longer care for him. The senior cat was confused and missed his dad, but now he’s settled in and making the best of his life at the shelter. “[He’s] easygoing, loves to be pet, but can be a little bossy around the other cats,” Michele Dugan, board president and shelter director for Putnam Humane Society, told The Dodo.

Putnam Humane Society

It’s been a few months since Bud arrived, and he’s still waiting for his forever family to find him. Impatient, Bud decided to try something new to try to get potential adopters to notice him. A few weeks ago, staff noticed Bud sitting in the basket of giveaways marked “free.” Since then, he’s done it several times, trying to remind people that, just like everything in the basket, he is also available to take home.

Putnam Humane Society

“He really is trying hard to get adopted,” Dugan said. It hasn’t happened yet, but Bud isn’t going to give up. He’s going to keep sitting in that basket until, finally, someone notices him.

Putnam Humane Society

“Bud would fit in just about anywhere, but being 14, he really needs to be the center of your attention and be your one and only,” Dugan said.

Putnam Humane Society

Bud’s perfect home is out there somewhere. Until they find him, he’ll be snuggling up in the free basket waiting for them.