5 min read Random Cat Shows Up At Woman's House Every Day To Watch Bird Videos She has no idea where he comes from — but he's VERY picky about what he watches 😸

One day, Ruth Hulett opened her door to go out, and a random cat took it as an invitation and welcomed himself into her home. She had no idea who he was or where he’d come from, but he seemed very confident that he belonged there.

The cat wandered around Hulett’s home, clearly looking for trouble to get into, so Hulett decided to try and find an activity they could do together instead. “He was a bit of a bull in a china shop, knocking over my coffee and a lamp,” Hulett told The Dodo. “I thought I’d try to distract him with videos for cats, and it worked!”

Hulett pulled up videos made for cats on her laptop, and the cat was immediately intrigued. He had so much fun that he decided to come back the next day to watch some more videos — and every day after that, too.

Now, Hulett’s cat friend shows up every day in the early afternoon to spend some time watching videos with his new friend. The pair have had such a great time bonding and getting to know each other, and Hulett loves learning more about her new friend each time he stops by, especially his taste in cat videos. “He’s picky,” Hulett said. “He does not like rat videos, but he loves mice. The bird ones are his favorites. If I stop the video, he bats me with his soft little paws.”

Hulett suspected that the cat belonged to a family who'd just moved to the neighborhood around the time he started showing up at her house. She wondered if they had any idea where he went every day, and couldn’t help but laugh at the idea of them finding out what he was actually doing. “His owners think he's out prowling around, getting in touch with his inner mountain lion,” Hulett wrote in a post on Facebook. “Instead, he's hanging with me, watching cat Netflix."

Hulett recently learned that the cat’s name is actually Rex and that he does indeed have a family. Hulett is, unfortunately, moving soon, but before she goes, she wants to make sure that she gets in touch with Rex’s family to let them know all about his double life. Rex and Hulett are definitely going to miss their daily routine together, but chances are, Rex will find another neighbor to befriend and entertain him — and maybe, just maybe, they’ll enjoy watching cat videos, too.