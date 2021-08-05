Cat Runs Onto Baseball Field And Immediately Starts Winning The Game

On Monday night, the Baltimore Orioles were playing the New York Yankees, when out of nowhere, a stray cat ran out onto the field.

Apparently, the cat had been hanging out in the visitors' dugout during the game, but he wasn’t bothering anyone so the players let him stay. He seemed to know his way around, so who were they to kick him out?

At some point, though, the cat must have gotten bored and decided it might be fun to join the game.