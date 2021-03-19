Woman Was Terrified She Lost Her Cat — Until She Checked Her Laundry Pile
Can you spot him? 👀
If asked to describe him, Edgar Allan Purr’s mom would say that he’s “judgmental and lazy” — in the most loving way possible, of course. While Edgar loves observing his mom and giving his opinions on her life, he also enjoys finding well-placed hiding spots to take frequent naps in.
“He normally has no problem making himself known since we share a studio apartment space together,” Kayla Robinson, Edgar’s mom, told The Dodo. “Normally he’ll crawl into a shopping bag or inside one of my larger handbags ... if he can.”
One day, Robinson was going about her business when she suddenly realized she hadn’t seen Edgar in a while. She turned on the sink in the bathroom and he didn’t come running like he usually does, which was definitely weird. Since they live in a studio apartment, there are only so many places he can hide, which is why Robinson started to panic a bit when she couldn’t seem to find him.
She was rushing around her tiny apartment, desperately trying to figure out where he might be — when suddenly, she noticed that her work skirt had a pair of eyes.
“I yelped and screamed out a very bad word — I’m sure my neighbors heard,” Robinson said.
Of course, the eyes belonged to Edgar, who had decided to take a sneaky, very well-placed nap on his mom’s skirt. He saw no issue with his spot choice, and couldn’t seem to figure out why his mom was so freaked — or why she seemed so relieved when she finally spotted him.
“He hasn’t hidden from me that well since the first few days after I adopted him,” Robinson said.
Edgar had just been trying to take a nap in the most inconvenient spot, and it seems that the entire ordeal actually represents his snarky, adorable personality quite well.