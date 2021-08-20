Cat Mom Uses All The Fur 'Tumbleweeds' In Her House To Make A Perfect Little Cat Hat "She tilted her head into it like I was petting her, and looked so pleased with it."

Faye is a super active, hyper, goofy cat, and with all of the adventures she has around the house, her hair gets pretty much everywhere. “Even though I brush my cats and clean regularly, I always joke that my house looks like the wild west because of all the cat fur, and the AC blows them so they look like little fur tumbleweeds floating around in the air,” Taylor Nelson, Faye’s mom, told The Dodo (Nelson is also an associate video editor/producer at The Dodo). “Faye especially has been shedding a lot lately and I end up with these huge balls of fur after brushing her.”

Taylor Nelson

Nelson realized she had so much fur floating all around her house that she could easily make something out of it. She doesn’t consider herself very artsy, though, so she knew the project would need to be fairly easy. So, using all of the fur tumbleweeds, she decided to make a very simple cowboy hat.

Taylor Nelson

“I’ve seen people online do like whole art pieces with their cat’s fur, but I’m not that crafty, so I went with a cowboy hat that, honestly, barely looks like a hat,” Nelson said. “I’m sure if someone was into felting they would have a way better method to making a fur cowboy hat, and the way I did it was probably way wrong. I had so much fur after brushing her that I just smushed it all into a ball and basically molded it like a ball of clay until it looked kind of, barely, a hat.” Nelson wasn’t sure how Faye would react to her brand-new fur hat. Since she’s so hyper, her mom doubted she’d sit still for a picture — but Faye actually surprised her.

Taylor Nelson

“For some reason, she just sat there and let me put it on, and when I first put it on, she tilted her head into it like I was petting her, and looked so pleased with it,” Nelson said. “She’s definitely the princess of the house and loves attention, so while I don’t know if she actually cared about the hat itself, I think she knew she looked pretty and was happy to show off.”

Taylor Nelson

Nelson also put the hat on her other cat, Spike, because he hadn’t shed enough fur to get his own and she didn’t want him to feel left out. He wasn’t as excited for a fashion show as Faye was, though, and pretty much slept through the whole thing. He still looked pretty dapper, though.

Taylor Nelson

Even though the hat was pretty hastily created, Nelson hopes she can repurpose more of Faye’s fur in the future — especially since she loved trying on her cowboy hat so much. “It'd be really fun to see what else I can make with all of this fur,” Nelson said. “If I have to live in a fur sandstorm, I might as well make the most of it.”