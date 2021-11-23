Cat Missing For Months Comes Running When She Hears Her Little Girl’s Voice

For two long months, this cat named Tita had been missing from home — her absence leaving a hole in the life of the little girl who loves her most.

But in one happy moment, her tears of sadness turned to tears of joy.

Evidently, Tita’s family had caught wind that their lost pet may have ended up on the grounds of a nearby school, and they went to the spot to look for her. The gate was closed, however — but that didn’t stop the little girl from trying.

She called out for Tita. And here’s what happened next: