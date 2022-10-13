Cat Meets Terrifying New Halloween Decoration And Falls Madly In Love

Roswell is very social, especially for a cat, and absolutely loves making new friends. Recently he met someone who became his best friend almost instantly — and it definitely caught his family by surprise. Roswell’s mom was out shopping when she spotted a skeleton cat Halloween decoration and decided to buy it. Halloween is her favorite holiday and she loves to decorate, and what better way to do it than with something that pays tribute to her feline friends. She took the cat home and was deciding where to put it, but thought it might be fun to show it to Roswell first to see how he would react to it.

And just like that, a friendship was formed. “He immediately ran right up to it and started sniffing it,” Lindsey Kuzmin, Roswell’s mom, told The Dodo. “Within a few minutes, he was licking it like he was trying to groom it and kept brushing up against it. I wasn't expecting him to be quite so friendly with the skeleton cat right away, but he absolutely loves it.”

Now, Roswell hangs out with his skeleton friend every day. His mom keeps it in her office, which is where he spends most of his time during the day, so it’s always near him, keeping him company. “He'll walk by it and brush up against it like he's saying hi, and will sometimes give it kisses too,” Kuzmin said.

The skeleton cat also joins Roswell when he goes for rides in his stroller, which is one of his favorite activities ever, and he loves having his new little buddy by his side.

Roswell’s sister, Leela, was not as enamored with the skeleton cat when she first met it, but Roswell has helped her come around a little. After all, he wants all of his loved ones to get along.

When Kuzmin bought the skeleton cat, she had no idea that it would become such a fixture in the house, and now, it’s so much more than just a Halloween decoration. “The skeleton cat is like family now, so I'll be keeping it around all year,” Kuzmin said.