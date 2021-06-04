5 min read Family Orders Fancy Birthday Cake And Cat Decides To Make Some 'Adjustments' "His bright blue poop was the biggest hint" 💩💙

Gemma Howarth and her family have three cats: Bree, Tess and Bruce. While the girls were adopted together three years ago, Bruce is only 10 months old and the newest addition to the family. He’s very much still a kitten and loves getting into trouble, as many kittens do. “[He’s] boisterous and hyper, but he still loves a good cuddle,” Howarth told The Dodo.

Gemma Howarth

While Bruce has been around for a little while now, he’s still learning the ropes and getting used to the house rules. For Howarth’s son’s ninth birthday, she and her partner decided to get him a very special custom cake to celebrate. It was the first professional cake they’d ever ordered, and everyone was super excited about it — including, unfortunately, Bruce.

Gemma Howarth

The family left the cake unattended overnight, with the lid firmly on, so they were shocked the next morning when they realized that someone had somehow managed to get into it. Half of the frosting had been eaten off the top of the cake, and whoever the culprit was did a very thorough job. At first, Howarth was so upset, as she’d really wanted the cake to be a special part of her son’s birthday. When they told him what had happened, though, he found the whole situation pretty hilarious. The family was able to all laugh about it together, and then set about trying to figure out exactly who the cake destroyer was. Of course, it really wasn’t a hard mystery to solve.

Gemma Howarth

The lid that covered the cake hadn’t been moved at all, so whichever cat did it would have had to be small enough to get into the box without disturbing anything. Besides that, there were a few other glaring context clues that led the investigation straight to Bruce. “We had only left it overnight with the lid as our girls had never even knocked anything over, nevermind eaten anything they shouldn’t,” Howarth said. “We knew straight away it was Bruce because of this, and his bright blue poop was the biggest hint.” The family contacted the vet to let them know that Bruce had essentially eaten a cake’s worth of frosting, and they said to keep an eye on him but he should be totally fine. Even though Bruce pretty much destroyed the cake, no one could be mad at him. They can’t help but laugh at his silliness — and will of course make sure that any cakes or delicious treats are much more secure in the future.

Gemma Howarth

As for the cake, they were actually able to salvage it and work around the parts Bruce had destroyed. “In the end we just carved out enough that we were happy nobody would be poorly, then filled it with buttercream and crushed chocolate cake for mud,” Howarth said. The cake was saved and Bruce got an adventure, so in the end, everybody won.