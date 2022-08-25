Cat Makes Himself 'Invisible' Under Bath Mats So He Can Spy On Family

Meet Pumpkin, a white and orange rescue cat who loves cuddling with his mom, zooming around the house and taking naps while splayed on his back. When he’s not busy with those activities, Pumpkin fancies himself a trickster who loves finding places around the house where he can hide and spy on his family. His favorite hiding place? Under the bath mat.

Hannah Dordick

“I believe he thinks if he’s under them you can’t see him,” Hannah Dordick, Pumpkin’s mom, told The Dodo. “Other than that, my guess is that he is just a weirdo.”

Hannah Dordick

Pumpkin isn’t loyal to bath mats specifically — he’s happy to nestle himself under almost anything he finds on the floor, although he’s not always quite as hidden as he thinks.

Hannah Dordick

“Pumpkin likes hiding under tote bags or towels that are on the ground as well,” Dordick said. “He’ll hide under a bag that is much smaller than him and act like you can’t see him.”

Whether he’s cartoonishly peering out from under a bath mat or nestled right by Dordick’s side, Pumpkin is always using his quirky charm to brighten people’s day. “Pumpkin is a nutball, but also the sweetest little man,” Dordick said. “[He] seems to be happy almost all the time.”

Hannah Dordick

Though Pumpkin loves to find hiding places, he always knows when to come out and be there for his family when they need him. For Dordick, Pumpkin has proven to be a dependable, cuddly friend in times of need. “Adopting Pumpkin put the light back into my life,” Dordick said. “His love and snuggles made everything better.”