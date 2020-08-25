3 min read Cat's Favorite Thing To Snuggle Is A Pint Of Strawberries “When he gets tired he will sleep with the strawberries” 🐱❤️️🍓

Meet Remus — a 10-year-old tabby with an unusual passion for fruit. When spring arrived this year, Carly Cox noticed that her curious cat was searching through the groceries more than usual. It took a while, but eventually, Cox discovered that it was a carton of strawberries that piqued Remus’ interest.

Carly Cox

“I asked my sister (a veterinarian) if they were OK for him to have,” Cox told The Dodo. “She said yes, and he could not have been happier when I gave them to him!” Before falling in love with strawberries, Remus enjoyed playing with his toys and activity tunnel. But once he discovered the bright red fruit, Remus became obsessed with them.

Carly Cox

While strawberries shouldn’t be made part of a cat’s regular diet due to their high sugar content, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Remus. “Remus mostly plays with and snuggles the strawberries,” Cox said. “He doesn’t really try to eat them but will rub his face all over them and toss them around like toys.”

Carly Cox

While cats can't taste sweet and have trouble seeing the color red, some theorize that strawberries could be a distant relative of catnip, producing a similar psychoactive effect in cats. But whatever the reason for Remus' obsession with strawberries, and only strawberries, the cat can't seem to get enough.

Carly Cox